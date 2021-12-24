Augusta County Sheriff's Office plays the role of Santa

VERONA — For the fifth year in a row numerous members of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, along with their families, helped spread Christmas cheer throughout the county Friday by delivering presents to children in need this holiday season.

Earlier this year, the agency reached out to the county's 18 schools in an effort to identify children who whose families might need a little extra help acquiring gifts.

"The schools gave us a list," said Lt. Leslie Snyder, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Snyder said 103 children were receiving gifts this Christmas Eve through the gift delivery. The lieutenant has participated in past gift giveaways as well.

"It gives me great pleasure," Snyder said. "Because seeing them looking so happy ... and knowing we can make somebody's Christmas extra special means a lot."

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said one of the reasons he initiated the program was to make sure less fortunate children in the community had constructive connections with law enforcement personnel.

"We started it to have positive interactions with kids who have had negative interactions with us" through no fault of their own, Smith said. The sheriff said it's important for children to see that his deputies are "humans like anyone else."

On Friday morning, dozens of sheriff's office personell and their families were at the sheriff's office in Verona gearing up for the numerous deliveries. Tables were jammed with wrapped gifts and new, shiny bicycles glistening in the morning sun were lined up and ready to go.

The sheriff said planning for the event began in earnest in October after the agency began receiving Christmas lists from the children.

"They've been wrapping stuff for weeks," Smith said.

Deliveries were slated to begin at 10 a.m. The holiday tradition is supported by numerous business in the area that donated to the cause, a press release said.

"Some of these kids, this is all they're going to get," Smith noted.

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.