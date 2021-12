Lucasfilm Supposed Holiday Gift Sparks Speculations on Tales of the Jedi Project. We saw the debut of animated Star Wars projects this year such as Star Wars: Visions and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but a lot of new details have surfaced that Lucasfilm could be developing a new animated project in the form of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Several pictures have emerged online featuring the gift that will be given to the employees of Lucasfilm, with its packaging featuring the logos of different projects that the studio has been developing this year. While a lot of fans will recognize some projects like Willow, Indiana Jones 5, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the Tales of the Jedi logo has a lot of fans very puzzled. It is possible that this project could also be a live-action project, although the lack of information on such a project would make its complete secrecy seem unlikely.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO