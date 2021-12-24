This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal , the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package.

Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this is such an awesome deal. By itself, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G costs $1,049.99, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will set you back another $149.99. Forking over the total amount is certainly tough, but like we said, you can snag up to $675 off on the phone with this limited-time offer. Therefore, instead of shelling out $1,200.00 plus tax for the purchase, you can conceivably pay as little as $525 and change to call this foldable flagship smartphone your own. Saving money and getting yourself a sweet phone, that’s a deal worth getting on board with.

At the fraction of the cost it normally sells for, the Discover Samsung deal for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is a gift made easy. Foldable smartphones are still uncommon, so for you to whip this one out during the holidays at your next big get together, you’re bound to be the center of attention. Don’t think too long about this deal because it’s only available today.



Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3