ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QESi9_0dVM1pWi00

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal , the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package.

Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this is such an awesome deal. By itself, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G costs $1,049.99, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will set you back another $149.99. Forking over the total amount is certainly tough, but like we said, you can snag up to $675 off on the phone with this limited-time offer. Therefore, instead of shelling out $1,200.00 plus tax for the purchase, you can conceivably pay as little as $525 and change to call this foldable flagship smartphone your own. Saving money and getting yourself a sweet phone, that’s a deal worth getting on board with.

At the fraction of the cost it normally sells for, the Discover Samsung deal for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is a gift made easy. Foldable smartphones are still uncommon, so for you to whip this one out during the holidays at your next big get together, you’re bound to be the center of attention. Don’t think too long about this deal because it’s only available today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1ZSN_0dVM1pWi00


Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Smartphone
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy