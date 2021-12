Deliveries of 2022 Ford Maverick models equipped with the 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 began back in September, with the 2022 Maverick Hybrid following suit just this month. However, with the Hybrid already sold out for the 2022 model year, quite a few folks will be interested to know when they might be able to order a 2023 Ford Maverick. And now, we know when that will happen, as 2023 Ford Maverick order banks are scheduled to open up on August 16th, 2022, with production following at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant on October 24th, though these dates are subject to change, as always.

