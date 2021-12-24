ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

By Axel Metz
TechRadar
TechRadar
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Christmas Eve, folks! So, while we hope you’re preparing for a day of merriment and gift-giving, now is a good time to tell you about all the great movies and TV shows worth watching tomorrow evening as you lounge around on the sofa, eggnog in-hand. And...

CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
Popculture

Watch This Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie Before It Leaves Netflix Next Week

Netflix is losing one of its only Matthew McConaughey movies next week. After Nov. 30, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old in a leading role, will no longer be streaming on Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, is one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves). Fans and critics have praised the quality of the movie, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores in the 80-percent range and its Metacritic Metascore at 63.
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
Popculture

Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix's movie charts.
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
