A word to those reflecting on Succession Plans

Recently I read a great column written by Byron Moore of Argent Financial in Ruston, La. He is not only a classy guy, his journalism background has rendered him a very successful, effective columnist. I have long been a fan of his – and while I’m at it I must say Teddy Allen is the best. One could only dream about the skill to communicate such worthy topics in a most entertaining way.

Byron Moore’s recent column was on succession planning, and it led me to a period of reflection about my own journey. Previously I have written about the best investment I ever made – that of investing in myself. A company with my name on the door which was mine which to succeed or fail. In terms of investing, I thought I might carry my friend Byron’s thoughts a little further.

First, before we spike the football over a successfully executed succession plan let’s do a meaningful reality check. The U.S. economy is not made up of the Apple, Exxon, IBMs of the world – though they certainly dominate the spotlight. By far, the majority of the U.S. economy is made up of small businesses. The Small Business Administration defines “small” as a company with 500 employees or less. Those companies’ employee about 47% of the working population.* I am much more familiar with significantly smaller businesses with perhaps 50 fewer employees. That is where I personally have observed the most individual success, though I’m aware of where the richest folks work or worked – but I don’t know any of them! It is also relevant to note that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics that 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% make it to 15 years or more. So, the deck is stacked against you!

However, for that handful who are optimistic enough to see a path to success, let me get back to the succession question. A brief summary of my journey (with the emphasis being on succession – not necessarily one’s net worth!) begins with a coaching program – The Strategic Coach – where a primary focus is on determining your Unique Ability. Essentially this optimist must dig deep inside oneself and determine a small handful of things at which he/she is really good. Then delegate everything else to others. (Surgeons seem to be naturally good at this.). At any moment when you are working it is advisable to accurately answer this question: Is what I’m doing the highest best use of my time? If not, you might should have sort of a yuck feeling in the pit of your stomach.

I spent 13 years in an independent coaching group of about 500 industry colleagues – most all of which I felt were much more successful than me. I can’t emphasize thought the value of mentors, colleagues, friends who will openly share their best practice ideas. One key exercise I did with this group was a very “deep dive exercise” called The Blue Print. This experience typically took 3 – 6 months to complete. The end goal was to have a clear picture of where you want to be in 1, 3, 5 and 10 years. Then you develop a brief narrative on what your dream life would look like at the end of a career. (This is hard work – and life has a way of having twist and turns so it might need to be revisited every few years). I’ve known many individuals who actually laminate the finalized Blue Print and hang it in their shower! (On that I plead the fifth.)

Of course, as soon as possible one must surround himself/herself with younger people who are smarter and more energetic than themselves. With their inherent skill set they likely lack the wisdom that experience brings, the value of long-lasting relationships and a valuable network of contacts. However, they will be your successors. They won’t all work out, so you really need about 10 years minimum to successfully develop this process. It seems to me, the way to maximize value is for your succession to be a lengthy process. Waking up when you are ready to check out and looking for successors is not a good option.

Though, I could go on for days on this subject, I’ll leave you with one final notion. The significance of business valuation. Knowing what your enterprise is worth on the open market is extremely valuable. If it’s your only investment it will tell you how important your Social Security check will be! Equally important, understanding what builds value in your firm influences your activities while in the process of building the business. Things you should do, things you should avoid. It is important to avoid the “looters” in the world who would like to steal your life’s work and roll it into their conglomerate. If you haven’t planned properly over a period of time that might be your only option. My best holiday wishes to all who desire to pursue their dreams in this wonderful free enterprise system we inherited.

