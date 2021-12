Berlin, New Hampshire, is a city in need of a break. It was once the home of busy paper mills, but that industry has faded to a shadow of its former self. Berlin is now the home of a state and federal prison. Now, 80 jobs could be coming to Berlin by a Boston-based agriculture firm. If a 28,000 square-foot Hydroponic Greenhouse is constructed on a capped landfill site by North Country Growers, the city would benefit from a new industry, the indoor growing of lettuce and tomatoes in water with nutrients. The idea for the project has been brewing since 2017. Recently, the city and company broke ground for the project, with an eye toward opening in the spring. Roger Wood spoke to Richard Rosen in this podcast.

BERLIN, NH ・ 17 DAYS AGO