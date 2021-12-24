ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Roddy Ricch "Live Life Fast" Sales Projections Revealed

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoddy Ricch's latest album Live Life Fast was one of the most hyped up projects of the year. After his incredible debut back in 2019, fans were expecting a classic, or at least something that could content for album of the year. So far, the response to the album has been...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

DJ Premier Ft. 2 Chainz “Mortgage Free”

DJ Premier and 2 Chainz reunite on their new collaboration, “Mortgage Free”. Over Preemo’s signature boom bap, 2 Chainz details his rags to riches and living the American dream. This marks the pair’s second collaboration. In 2018, 2 Chainz was featured on Royce 5’9’s and DJ Premiere’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Roddy Ricch
2dopeboyz.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Are Back AGAIN with Third Album, ‘MAGIC’

Will Nas and Hit-Boy ever stop? Well, we sure hope not!. Just four months after following up the GRAMMY Award-winning King’s Disease with a proper sequel, the Queensbridge emcee and Inland Empire producer are right back at it with the release of their third full-length album, MAGIC. Announced earlier...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Hear DMX’s Last Recorded Feature on Chris Webby’s New Single “We Up”

A verse from DMX is being heard by fans for the first time in a new song from Connecticut rapper Chris Webby. The posthumous collaboration, “We Up,” was released on streaming services today alongside an official music video. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paras Griffin Getty#Live Life Fast#Hnhh
107 JAMZ

Roddy Ricch Receives Harsh Criticism After New Album Reportedly Undersells Expectations

Roddy Ricch is facing criticism after his latest album's sales projections were announced, revealing his new LP significantly undersold. Roddy released his sophomore album Live Life Fast on Dec. 17, an already questionable move considering most of the major music industry shuts down from mid-December to mid-January. On Thursday (Dec. 23), HitsDailyDouble released the forecasted numbers for the Compton, Calif. rhymer's latest offering and the album is set to move around 64,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. It is projected to land at the No. 4 spot when the Billboard 200 is officially released next week. In contrast, Roddy's debuted album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in December of 2019, earning 101,000 EAU in week one.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
inthrill.com

Roddy Ricch – 25 Million [Video]

Roddy Ricch dropped his project since 2019 titled Live Life Fast. He packed 18 tracks and gets features from Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Roddy looks to put up solid numbers and climb the charts with this new project and now the delivers the video for the single “25 Million.” Check out the video above and stream Live Life Fast below.
MUSIC
abc17news.com

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Larkins’

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from rapper Roddy Ricch, a prequel to the TV series “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ and Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.” What’s better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab in order to spare his pregnant wife and young son the pain of losing him. And a host of musical artists will join an online concert on Wednesday to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper will appear at the “Peace Through Music” event.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Seen Working On Music Ahead Of "LiveLifeFast"

Roddy Ricch season is upon us. Since the start of December, the young Compton hip-hop prince has had his sights set on his sophomore album LiveLifeFast. On Dec. 1, Roddy announced that the album will release Friday, Dec. 17, and unveiled the cover art of him speeding in a sports car. He later explained that the cover art was inspired by the photo used for his mentor Nipsey Hussle's final album Victory Lap.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Roddy Ricch Details How Music Saved His Life After Suicidal Thoughts

In the lyrics of his new song 'Crash the Party', the 'Die Young' rapper reveals that music is all he really has after confessing that that he 'wanted to die' after finding out his girl 'was on some bulls**t.'. AceShowbiz - Roddy Ricch has opened up about his struggle. In...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD & Rick Ross First-Week Sales Projections

Juice WRLD's second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, will not debut at #1 on the charts next week, despite star-studded features from Justin Bieber, Suga from BTS, Trippie Redd, Polo G, and more. That's because, for yet another week, Adele will take the crown with 30. As the year comes to...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen Share Video for New Single ‘Broadway Girls’: Watch

Lil Durk surprised fans last week by collaborating with country music star Morgan Wallen on the song ‘Broadway Girls’. Durk and the controversial singer delivered a catchy song for the masses that is sure to do some damage on the charts. Wallen found himself in hot water after he was caught on video saying the N-word while he was out with friends back in February.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy