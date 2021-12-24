Roddy Ricch "Live Life Fast" Sales Projections Revealed

Roddy Ricch is facing criticism after his latest album's sales projections were announced, revealing his new LP significantly undersold. Roddy released his sophomore album Live Life Fast on Dec. 17, an already questionable move considering most of the major music industry shuts down from mid-December to mid-January. On Thursday (Dec. 23), HitsDailyDouble released the forecasted numbers for the Compton, Calif. rhymer's latest offering and the album is set to move around 64,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. It is projected to land at the No. 4 spot when the Billboard 200 is officially released next week. In contrast, Roddy's debuted album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in December of 2019, earning 101,000 EAU in week one.

