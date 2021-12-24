West Ham v Southampton: match preview
Southampton are on a winless run of six matches but Ralph Hasenhüttl can point to an injury crisis in attack. Adam Armstrong and Che Adams have been absent but both could return at West Ham, who have had problems at the other end, with David Moyes unable to pick any of his first-choice back four for the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham. Vladimir Coufal, at least, will be back from suspension on Boxing Day and, while the hosts have only one win in their last six league games, they have a habit of hammering the Saints: their last eight encounters have seen six West Ham wins and two draws. Alex Reid
Boxing Day 3pm
Venue London Stadium
Last season West Ham 3 Southampton 0
Odds H 5-6 A 3-1 D 11-4
Referee Kevin Friend
This season G5 Y31 R1 6.67 cards/game
WEST HAM
Subs from Areola, Martin, Randolph, Cresswell, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ashby, Chesters, Longelo, Forson, Potts, Perkins, Baptiste
Doubtful Cresswell (back)
Injured Antonio (Covid, 1 Jan), Ogbonna (knee, unknown), Zouma (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Form LLDWDL
Discipline Y19 R2
Leading scorer Antonio 6
SOUTHAMPTOM
Subs from Lewis, Lyanco, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Perraud, Small, Djenepo, Smallbone, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery, McQueen
Doubtful Adams (match fitness), A Armstrong (match fitness), S Armstrong (match fitness)
Injured Forster (match fitness, 28 Dec), McCarthy (hamstring, 15 Jan)
Suspended None
Form LLDDLD
Discipline Y33 R1
Leading scorer Broja 4
Comments / 0