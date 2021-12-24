ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham v Southampton: match preview

Southampton are on a winless run of six matches but Ralph Hasenhüttl can point to an injury crisis in attack. Adam Armstrong and Che Adams have been absent but both could return at West Ham, who have had problems at the other end, with David Moyes unable to pick any of his first-choice back four for the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham. Vladimir Coufal, at least, will be back from suspension on Boxing Day and, while the hosts have only one win in their last six league games, they have a habit of hammering the Saints: their last eight encounters have seen six West Ham wins and two draws. Alex Reid

Boxing Day 3pm

Venue London Stadium

Last season West Ham 3 Southampton 0

Odds H 5-6 A 3-1 D 11-4

Referee Kevin Friend

This season G5 Y31 R1 6.67 cards/game

WEST HAM

Subs from Areola, Martin, Randolph, Cresswell, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ashby, Chesters, Longelo, Forson, Potts, Perkins, Baptiste

Doubtful Cresswell (back)

Injured Antonio (Covid, 1 Jan), Ogbonna (knee, unknown), Zouma (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LLDWDL

Discipline Y19 R2

Leading scorer Antonio 6

SOUTHAMPTOM

Subs from Lewis, Lyanco, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Perraud, Small, Djenepo, Smallbone, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery, McQueen

Doubtful Adams (match fitness), A Armstrong (match fitness), S Armstrong (match fitness)

Injured Forster (match fitness, 28 Dec), McCarthy (hamstring, 15 Jan)

Suspended None

Form LLDDLD

Discipline Y33 R1

Leading scorer Broja 4

