Paso Robles receives over an inch of rain, flooding reported across county

Flooding at Golden Hill Road and Highway 46 E. Image taken from footage shot by local photographer Trisha Butcher and shared to Facebook.

National Weather Service reporting over 1.25-inches of rainfall since yesterday morning

– Paso Robles received over one and a quarter inch of rain in the past 24 hours, with the National Weather Service reporting 1.28-inches since yesterday morning. Flooding was reported in parts of Paso Robles and across San Luis Obispo County.

Flooding at 13th and Spring St. in Paso Robles.

The intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo was flooded and closed Thursday morning.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.