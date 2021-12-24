ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

By Lex Juarez
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhWm2_0dVM0ZYz00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020.

Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to the home, he knew it was a pregnancy call, but once there, realized the babies were in breech.

Zoo Knoxville introduces 2 newborn lion cubs just in time for the holidays

A baby in breech means that they are coming out feet or butt first, which typically requires a C section. Lottes can not perform a C section but was still able to deliver the babies.

The second baby was a surprise to Lottes. After delivering the first, the mother, Latonya Farley explained that there were two. He delivered the second boy 15 minutes later.

Farley said, “I might not have survived because of these babies, and they might not have survived, but him doing what he did… he definitely helped us. It’s a blessing.”

Lottes was awarded the Department’s award for Paramedic of the Year and Meritorious Pre-Hospital Care award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Santa Claus helps Greeneville Fire Department carry on decades-long tradition

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Greeneville residents can recall the fire department delivering Christmas treats as early as 1955. “That’s unconfirmed,” Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Price said, “but we know at least 60 years we’ve been doing this.” At least 60 years of spreading joy to their community. “It’s amazing that it has […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJHL

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion Cubs#Wdvm#Ems#Department#Paramedic
WJHL

1 killed in fatal car crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash Thursday night Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDVM. Around 9:15 p.m., Everett was driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R was on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when it left the side of the road, collided […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

State Veterinarian: Santa’s reindeer approved for entry into Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – With just days to go before Santa’s global task of delivering gifts, Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit for Santa to bring his herd of reindeer into Virginia on Friday […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy