The pursuit of truth is always a worthy endeavor

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
 1 day ago

Recently Donald Trump joined Candace Owens for an interview.
During this interview, Owens questioned Trump about his stance on a range of things. However, one stance stood out, especially to those on the left. Trump called the vaccines one of the greatest achievements of mankind. He went on to say that all three vaccines: Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer were “very good.”

Trump then said the vaccines work and that they offer protection against COVID. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump also announced on his speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly that he had taken the vaccine and had the booster shot. These statements have left many on the left wondering what took so long. Hypotheses range from he is trying to stay popular to he is concerned his base is dying. However, this author believes that Occam’s Razor should be applied to this situation. Often the simplest answer is the correct answer.

In this case, the simplest answer is that Donald Trump has always been a proponent of the COVID vaccine. Donald Trump has always exuded confidence and never misses and opportunity to talk about something great that he has done. The truth of the matter is that the vaccines were developed under Operation Warp Speed, a program that Trump enacted. Therefore, his recent comments to Owens and his vaccination status are consistent with his character.

Further investigation into Trump’s stance reveals that these are not new revelations about his confidence in the vaccines. Trump’s messaging on the vaccines has been consistent all the way back to 2020 when the vaccines were being developed. Many of Trump’s statements on the vaccine are contained in the podcast linked above. It is worth your time to hear what Donald Trump has to say about the vaccines for yourself because the pursuit of truth is always a worthy endeavor.

