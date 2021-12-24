ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dates Confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Tottenham

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup in January, for which the dates are now confirmed.

The Blues knocked out Brentford in the quarter-final of the competition winning 2-0 while showing off some of their talented youth players in a dominant performance.

Now, they are set to face 2021 EFL Cup runners-up, Tottenham who are currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4950yg_0dVLzdDg00
IMAGO / Sportimage / PRiME Media Images

The dates for the semi-final have officially been confirmed as:

First leg / Home: Wed 5 Jan - 7.45pm [UK]

Second leg / Away: Wed 12 Jan - 7.45pm [UK]

The other semi-final will feature Arsenal vs Liverpool, meaning the last four teams left in the competition all belong to the traditional 'top six' of English football.

The final is set to take place on Sunday 27 February at Wembley Stadium as one of these four teams will get a chance to be the only team other than Manchester City to win the trophy since 2016.

The last team, incidentally, to lift the Carabao Cup that wasn't Manchester City, was Chelsea when they beat Tottenham 2-0 back in 2015.

