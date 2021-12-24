ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Music icon Dionne Warwick to perform pregame on Sunday

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. - Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:15 p.m. PDT on Sunday to ensure not missing any of music icon Dionne Warwick's pregame performance. Warwick is a longtime Raiders fan and performed the National Anthem for the Silver & Black in 1991. "I believe the one...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

