Music icon Dionne Warwick to perform pregame on Sunday

Stevie Wonder’s 23nd House Full of Toys took place at the Microsoft Theater Saturday night (12/17).This was the first one since 2018 which took place across the street at the Staples Center. In the history of music few artists have achieved the immense success Wonder has including 25 Grammys (74 nominations), 49 top 40 singles, 32 #1 singles, and having sold over 100 million records worldwide. Wonder has also been a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, is a member of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame (youngest inductee), Kennedy Center honoree (youngest honoree), Golden Globe winner, and Oscar winner. A few performers at Wonder’s benefit have included Lionel Richie, John Legend, Herbie Hancock, Common, Andra Day, and Tony Bennett. Every House Full of Toys has varied between playing full albums, 2-4 hour shows, a DJ set from Wonder (DJ Tick Tick Boom), various guest performances, Christmas classics. Fans were encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys for Wonder’s charity the We Are You Foundation, and many fans did not come empty handed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO