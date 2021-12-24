ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government urged to tackle 'cold home crisis' putting elderly lives at risk

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government needs to take action and provide more support for fuel poor households to help tackle the excess winter death crisis, a trade association boss has said. New figures have revealed there were 270 excess winter deaths in Shropshire between 2019 and 2020, excluding those from Covid-19. The...

