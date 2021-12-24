VSP: 70-year-old hospitalized after car vs pedestrian crash

DORSET, VT ( NEWS10 ) – According to Vermont State Police, a 70-year-old was hospitalized after a Nassau man struck him with his vehicle in Dorset, Vermont.

On Thursday, December 23, at around 6:18 p.m., Vermont State Police were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian crash along Vermont Route 7A in Dorset, Vermont.

An investigation indicated that a pedestrian identified as Peter Riker, 70, of Dorset, was crossing the unlit roadway when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Jacob M. Keegan, 23, of Nassau.

Riker was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of suspected head and leg injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Manchester Police Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Dorset Fire Department.

