In Tennessee Valley, Alabama Santa spends holidays on boat

By BERNIE DELINSKI
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Donning a Santa Claus outfit is a Christmas season tradition that dates back nearly 40 years for John Schmidt. This year, he added a twist which comes with a special meaning.

Schmidt adorned his fishing boat with lights and has been hanging out on it in his yard during the holidays, offering happy waves and hearty ho-ho-hos to neighbors and passersby.

“This Santa traded his sleigh for a boat,” Schmidt said. “I’m spending Christmas sitting on the deck of the USS Buckwheat.”

The boat is named for his late brother, who everybody knew as “Buckwheat.”

The family is from Michigan, but Schmidt said his brother moved to the Shoals in 2007. When Schmidt visited him in 2008, he fell in love with the area.

“So I moved down here and have loved it every minute,” the avid fisherman said. “And I tell you what, the fishing’s fantastic.”

The Santa suit is nothing new to Schmidt, who started wearing it during the season in 1993 when he still lived in Michigan.

“The suit that I’ve got is handmade and I thought it would be nice to go around with it,” he said. “I did that to friends up North, just went around wishing them Merry Christmas. A lot of them looked forward to it every year.”

Adding the boat to the act is new. Schmidt said he and his brother used to love fishing together, so he strung 2,800 lights on his 16-foot flat-bottom boat and has been spreading cheer in Buckwheat’s honor.

“This is the first year I’ve done this with the boat,” Schmidt said, adding he considered riding in it on a trailer while being pulled by a truck in local parades.

“I didn’t have it ready in time, so I missed all the parades,” he said. “Maybe next year.”

Schmidt said he still plans to take it to various locations over the next couple of days. If the reactions he has received thus far are any indicators, Santa Schmidt will be well received.

“I get a lot of thumbs up and a lot of smiles,” he said. “People tell me it’s really cool. If it makes their Christmas merrier, it makes mine merrier.”

