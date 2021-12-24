ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Gary’s mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary’s mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city’s two-phase effort would begin immediately and stay in effect through Dec. 31, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

He ordered all city department heads to immediately identify employees who must report in-person for work and the remote workers who can do their jobs from home.

Prince said the goal is have fewer people physically working together in city offices to reduce foot traffic at city facilities during Indiana’s current surge in coronavirus cases.

Prince asked residents for patience if they face longer waits at city hall due to a decrease of in-person staff, and urged contractors and businesses seeking to renew permits and licenses to do those renewals through the city’s online portal.

Prince said he would announce the second phase of the COVID-19 restrictions next week, but stressed that those steps would not affect businesses, schools, churches.

On Thursday, Lake County had seen 491 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths in the previous 24 hours and the county’s positivity rate stood at 16%.

“So, proportionately in Gary, we have seen similar increases,” said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker, who advised residents planning indoor holiday gatherings to limit the number of people and allow for social distancing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Starkville to purchase land to extend airport runway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The city of Starkville is preparing to extend the runway at George M. Bryan Airport. After the board of aldermen approved an option contract, it got the opportunity to buy the land directly south of the airport, something Airport Director Rodney Lincoln said the city has been trying to do since 2012, The Commercial Dispatch reported.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

Stowe board rejects ski resort parking lot proposal

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A town board in Stowe has denied an application for a proposed parking lot aimed at relieving parking pressures for the Stowe Mountain Resort. The ski resort proposed to build a 286-spot parking lot but neighbors objected, citing traffic and environmental concerns, WCAX-TV reported this past week.
STOWE, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

693K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy