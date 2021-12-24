President approves major disaster declaration in response to Dec. 10 tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Arkansas in response to tornadoes that ripped through the state on Dec. 10.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement Friday morning in a tweet.

“Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved [a] major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms,” Hutchinson said. “Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for quick response.”

A major disaster being declared in Arkansas will open a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work.

There were 11 confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas from the Dec. 10 storm that ripped through the upper south and lower Midwest. One tornado in Arkansas was rated an EF4 and two others EF2s.

The northeast part of Arkansas was the hardest hit by storms, with the towns of Monette, Leachville and Trumann being at the forefront of the damage.

