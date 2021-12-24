ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

1 killed in fatal car crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

By Jonathan Rizk
 1 day ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash Thursday night Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDVM.

Around 9:15 p.m., Everett was driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R was on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when it left the side of the road, collided with trees, and turned over. Police said the passenger Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transferred to StoneSprings Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Everette was taken to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, the Washington Football Team said they are aware of the situation and extend their deepest sympathies to their family and friends.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Witnesses to the crash should call Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.

