Petrobras sheds another onshore field cluster

naturalgasworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmopolis area comprises 11 production concessions in the Brazilian state of Sergipe. Brazil's state-owned Petrobras announced on December 23 it had sold its interest in the onshore Carmopolis...

www.naturalgasworld.com

