Fourth class of Cecil County Watershed Stewards graduates, armed with the skills to help save the Chesapeake

ELKTON — The Cecil County government and the University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension announced the fourth graduating class from the Cecil County Watershed Stewards Academy, teaching 9 residents how to care for local waterways.

To earn the Master Watershed Steward certification, participants are required to complete 50 hours of class instruction, participate in a class project; and undertake individual or small team capstone projects.

Scotty Hartman graduated from the program with his wife Stephanie, for their project they improved their own property, adding native plants to their yard so that water from the street wouldn’t run into the stream behind their house.

Hartman, a computer engineer, joined the program because he is concerned about the health of local waterways.

“It’s basically a grassroots movement to educate more people on the common ways of reducing stormwater runoff,” Hartman said.

Hartman, the president of the Glen Farms Civic Association in Elkton, hopes to spread his newfound knowledge to many of his neighbors. Hartman said there are many things that individuals can do to help reduce runoff, from having more native plants instead of grass in your lawn, installing a rain barrel, or rerouting a drain spout to have water flow into the ground instead of into a stream or a river.

“One of the biggest takeaways is that there are some really simple and low cost things that everybody can do to make a little bit of a difference,” Hartman said.

The class project expanded an existing rain garden and the installation of over 200 native plants at the North East Town Park.

“We have no doubt the rain garden extension will be a great asset to the North East Community Park, assisting to resolve the stormwater problems at the site,” North East Mayor Michael Kline said. “Your commitment to a clean, healthy Chesapeake Bay is admirable.”

The academy is run as a partnership between Stormwater Management Division of the Cecil County Department of Public Works and the University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension

Master Watershed Stewards can identify areas to implement small-scale stormwater management practices, educate local citizens, and assist Cecil County in reaching its watershed goals.

“Keeping our local waterways healthy is vital for our environment, and these graduates now have the ability to play a greater role in that effort,” stated County Executive Hornberger. “I commend them for taking time out of their busy lives to become leaders in maintaining clean watersheds here in Cecil County.”

A total of 36 individuals have successfully obtained the title of Master Watershed Steward in Cecil County.