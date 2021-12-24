ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't drink & drive: 'When celebrating this holiday season, please celebrate responsibly'

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
 1 day ago
Ahead of the holiday, agencies across the Golden State have come together to address the risks of impaired driving.

“We are excited to introduce this new campaign to remind Californians that driving impaired – whether by alcohol, cannabis, prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications – is dangerous but preventable through simple actions,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney.

From now through Jan. 2, 2022, the campaign will feature a series of safety messages statewide on broadcast television, digital platforms including social media and streaming services, and digital billboards.

"There are many options to get home safely, including calling a sober driver, a rideshare service or by taking public transportation," Rooney said. "We ask that everyone choose a sober way to go this holiday season."

CHP will also implement a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26.

During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

At least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

“Driving while impaired by any substance, legal or illegal, puts you, your loved ones and others in harm’s way,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said. “When celebrating this holiday season, please celebrate responsibly. Working together, we can help keep everyone safe on our roadways.”

