ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots have chance to lock up AFC East title vs. Bills

By The Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Lp4B_0dVLxEHD00

(AP) — The second matchup of the season between the Bills and Patriots has huge playoff implications.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win and Miami loss or tie at New Orleans.

If the Bills win they’d be back in first place in the division, hold tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins and be in position to win their second straight title.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley won’t play after landing on reserve/COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders’ status uncertain after missing last week with a knee injury.

Patriots running back Damien Harris sat out last week’s loss to Indianapolis with a hamstring injury and was limited to begin the week of practice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#Afc East#Dolphins#American Football#Ap
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to Matt Rhule calling him out for 4th-down gaffe

The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy