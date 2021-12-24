ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

President approves major disaster declaration in response to Dec. 10 tornadoes

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGbR8_0dVLxAkJ00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Arkansas in response to tornadoes that ripped through the state on Dec. 10.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Arkansas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from Dec. 10-11.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties.

Hutchinson submits request for federal disaster declaration

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

“Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved [a] major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms,” Hutchinson said. “Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for quick response.”

A major disaster being declared in Arkansas will open a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work.

UPDATE: 11 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas from the December 10th event

There were 11 confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas from the Dec. 10 storm that ripped through the upper south and lower Midwest. One tornado in Arkansas was rated an EF4 and two others EF2s.

The northeast part of Arkansas was the hardest hit by storms, with the towns of Monette, Leachville and Trumann being at the forefront of the damage.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

US Senators and Reps Call for Major Disaster Declaration Following Winter Storms, Flooding in Northwest Washington

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene (D-WA, 1st) and Derek Kilmer (D-WA, 6th) led the full Washington state congressional delegation in writing a letter to President Biden in support of Governor Jay Inslee’s request for a federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of the damages incurred by the severe winter storms, high winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning November 5 through December 2, 2021 in Northwest Washington. U.S. Representatives Adam Smith (D-WA, 9th), Rick Larsen (D-WA, 2nd), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA, 5th), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA 3rd), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA, 10th), Dan Newhouse (R-WA, 4th), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, 7th), and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA, 8th) also joined the letter.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Senator tours tornado damage

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Senator John Boozman stopped in Trumann today to tour tornado damage from the Dec. 10 storm. He arrived in Trumann at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12. There, he met with city leaders firefighters before touring the fire department. “You can read about these things, talk...
TRUMANN, AR
iheart.com

Disaster Declaration for 43 Iowa Counties after Record Winds, Tornadoes

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is issuing a disaster proclamation for 43 counties after the December 15 high winds, thunderstorms, and tornadoes. The National Weather Service is still investigating storm damage, but confirms at least five likely tornadoes. There were 33 tornado warnings reported across the state. That is the most tornado warnings ever in the month of December in Iowa, a month that typically has no tornadoes.
IOWA STATE
KFVS12

Mo. begins process to request federal major disaster declaration for storm damage in Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the state began the process to request federal disaster assistance following severe storms and deadly tornadoes. The governor asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work with state and local partners to conduct Preliminary Damage Assessments and review documentation from the Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds Counites.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
themissouritimes.com

Missouri seeks tornado damage assessment for federal disaster declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state is seeking help from the federal government to conduct damage assessments from last week’s deadly tornadoes in preparation for an official request for disaster assistance. Gov. Mike Parson urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to collaborate with local and state partners...
MISSOURI STATE
14news.com

President Biden gives remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky

President Biden gives remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky. Evansville homeowner wins HVAC equipment through annual giveaway. Evansville homeowner wins HVAC equipment through annual giveaway. Hopkins Co. Schools helping students impacted by severe storms. Updated: 4 hours ago. Hopkins Co. Schools helping students impacted by severe storms.
KENTUCKY STATE
wmay.com

Biden Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Parts Of Illinois

President Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for portions of Illinois that were hard hit by tornadoes and severe storms last Friday. The federal declaration is not as far-reaching as a state disaster declaration signed Monday by Governor JB Pritzker. The state declaration covers 28 counties, including Sangamon. But the federal order applies to 13 counties where the damage was most severe. Sangamon is not covered by the federal declaration, but Morgan, Cass, Macoupin, and Montgomery Counties are, making them eligible for federal grants and loans to assist with cleanup and recovery.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Major Disaster#Extreme Weather
fox35orlando.com

Polk-based disaster-response group mobilizes to help Kentucky tornado victims

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - It is going to take a massive effort to help Kentucky and the other areas devastated by the recent tornados. Auburndale-based Christian Disaster Response is doing its part, like it has done for decades all over the world. It has worked in dozens of countries overseas after hurricanes, tornados and tsunamis, as well as in the U.S. to clean up the ravages of hurricanes like Andrew, Katrina and Hugo.
KENTUCKY STATE
kfgo.com

Kentucky governor requests major disaster declaration -FEMA chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kentucky’s governor on Sunday asked the federal government to declare the aftermath of tornadoes that have devastated the state a major federal disaster, the head of U.S. disaster response agency FEMA said. FEMA chief Deanne Criswell said at a press conference that the state’s Democratic...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear's Dec. 12 tornado disaster status update

There were around 100 workers working at a Mayfield candle factory at the time the tornado hit the town of 9,800. Only 40 people had been rescued as of early Saturday morning. Louisville first responders are in Western Kentucky helping people recover after tornadoes. 1 dead after possible tornado in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

President Joe Biden declares federal disaster in Kentucky

WASHINGTION (WYMT) - President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster for Kentucky following recent tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Friday night. A news release stated, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.”
KENTUCKY STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy