Mike Vrabel: 'We had the funeral for the Titans... But we're not dead yet'

After losing three of their last four games and a putrid first half in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans’ outlook was bleak to say the least.

However, the team turned their fortunes around in the second half on the strength of their defense and a sensational performance by returning wide receiver A.J. Brown, who finished with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injury.

Don’t think head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t aware of people being down on his team. In fact, after the game, Vrabel said the funeral people were planning for the Titans was premature, and that his team isn’t “dead yet.”

“You’ve got to be willing to take some shots and willing to bleed and be able to taste it and come back swinging,” Vrabel said “And that’s why it’s an honor to coach this football team. The guys care, do whatever they can do. It’s not always perfect. They took care of the football, complementary football. “We had the funeral for the Titans,” Vrabel continued. “You know, it was yesterday or today. But we’re not dead yet. We’ll come back, and we’ll play the Dolphins next, right? That’s who we got in 10 days. This weekend is going to feel really good. I’m happy our players can rest and recover after getting a victory. Merry Christmas, guys.”

Even with all the injuries the Titans have 10 wins, and now have double-digit victories in each of the past two seasons. Adding to that, Tennessee is just an Indianapolis Colts loss away from clinching its second-straight AFC South crown.

Not only should Vrabel be lauded for the job he has done this year, he should be squarely in the conversation for Coach of the Year at least. In our opinion, he should be the front-runner.

Looking ahead, the Titans are the exact opposite of dead, and they’re gaining steam as the regular season comes to an end.

If Tennessee can get back to their elite ways on offense, get Derrick Henry back in time for the playoffs, and continue playing elite defense, this team will be primed to make a postseason run in January.