Seth Rollins did a recent interview with Josh Martinez where he looked back to the past and revealed what one match got him stuck on wrestling as a fan. “I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one,” Seth Rollins said. “I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘yeah, this is it for me.’”

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO