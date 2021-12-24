ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The 2022 Subaru WRX Doesn’t Top This List of the Best Cheap AWD Sedans and It Should

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Subaru WRX is one of the best cheap AWD sedans right now. Don’t give in to the hate, the new WRX drives like it should. For those of you still on the fence about Subaru’s latest, we don’t blame you. People hate the Subaru WRX because it tricks your...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Jalopnik

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Too Grown Up For Its Own Good

As much as I’d like to think I’d be a great product planner, I really don’t envy the people in charge of bringing the new Subaru WRX to market. It’s a car that has to be a sport sedan that’s also a daily driver. It has to make you feel like you’re driving a street-legal rally car while also being practical enough to pick up the kids and make grocery runs.
CARS
Portland Tribune

All-new 2022 Subaru WRX is the best yet

The newest performance compact is still a great sports car you can drive every day. It was 20 years ago that Subaru brought the first WRX to American buyers. The 2002 WRX was a revolutionary car for Subaru. The brand had made a series of hardy all-wheel-drive cars, but they were rarely fast. The WRX changed all that, putting Subaru solidly in the ranks of performance sports car manufacturers. The name stood for World Rally eXperimental, a nod to the company's success in the FIA World Rally Championship. To American driving enthusiasts, the WRX name became synonymous with fast, great-handling, and comfortable cars.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Best AWD Sedans on a Budget

Choosing a sensible sedan shouldn’t constitute sacrificing all-weather capability. A preference for an affordable car with four-doors and a proper trunk doesn’t exclude the need for maximum traction. Thankfully, automobile manufacturers have been listening. There are now plenty of all-wheel drive mainstream sedans on the market, and they’re...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Outback#Performance Car#Vehicles#Awd#Wrx#Toyota#Evs
Carscoops

2022 Subaru WRX: First Reviews Are In, Is It Any Better Than Its Predecessor?

The first reviews of the 2022 Subaru WRX have hit the web, providing us with our first chance to see what the new car is all about. For the first time in the WRX’s history, this new model shares no body panels with the Impreza, nor does it share any of its powertrains with the Impreza. This is good news and will make owners feel like they are driving something special, rather than a beefed-up Impreza.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Is Why the 2022 Subaru WRX Has Those Ugly Plastic Fenders

The Subaru WRX’s fenders are more aerodynamic than painted ones. Real fender vents help remove air from the new WRX’s wheel wells. Finally, after months of waiting, we finally have some explanation from Subaru on the plastic fenders. It’s a huge critique constantly leveled at the 2022 Subaru WRX. For many, it’s a huge sticking point that holds back what is otherwise a great sports sedan. But is Subaru’s explanation enough?
CARS
Road & Track

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is So Good It’s Almost Boring

Few environments are better suited to shake down a new Subaru WRX than California's redwood country. These are the slick, pucker-worthy conditions, where this rally-bred sports sedan, rooted in the promise of confidence in any and every road condition, is meant to thrive. And thrive it does. Subaru uncovered its...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Heritage just isn’t enough

As the affordable sports car market enjoys a revival of its glory days, with revived classics (Integra, anyone?) and entirely new sport-line nameplates in the $30,000-ish price range popping up seemingly weekly, it’s made it all that more challenging for manufacturers that have never given up on everyman performance to distinguish their offerings in this newly-crowded market. And so Subaru’s all-new 2022 WRX, now entering its twentieth year of American production, has a tougher job to do than virtually any of its legendary predecessors. Not only does it need to make a compelling case for itself against the new kids on the block, it has to appeal to those wistfully recalling the glory days of McRae blasting a Group A monster through Scottish forests.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive Review: Lost Its Edge

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a fine performance car. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up for this year, it has a tighter chassis, sharper steering, and a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine that delivers more grunt. It even looks better, too, once you get a closer glimpse of the entire package in person. But in a segment that's improved exponentially over the past few years, getting behind the wheel of the new WRX didn't feel as special this time around.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Big Shoes to Fill

Prior to driving the new 2022 Subaru WRX, I thought back to when I bought a black 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX wagon on October 30, 2001. I remember the date so well because I got laid off from my dotcom job the next day. Although the WRX had been on sale in Japan and other markets since 1992, the 2002 model year marked the first time us Yanks could own our own. Four years later, I bought a World Rally Blue 2006 WRX wagon.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Subaru WRX Grows but Remains Young at Heart

In the tug of war between an all-SUV world and actual car-shaped cars, Subaru still has a few models holding the rope on the car side. There's the BRZ, which we loved enough to award it a 10Best award, and there's a redesigned WRX for 2022, too. In case your...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Subaru WRX Has a Crossover Engine You’re Going to Love

Subaru made tweaks to the engine to improve response. Put down your torches and pitchforks. Today, ladies and gentlemen, we’re going to talk about the crossover engine that’s in the brand new 2022 Subaru WRX. Yes, Subaru put a filthy SUV motor in our beloved (albeit controversial) WRX. But really, that’s a good thing. We’ll explain, we promise. Don’t go flying off the handle with all the new WRX hate just yet.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Legacy Is One Of The Most Reliable New Sedans But No One Is Buying It

Is the 2022 Subaru Legacy a reliable new sedan? A new report says it's the second most reliable new sedan, but why isn't anyone buying it?. According to Consumer Reports (by subscription), the 2022 Subaru Legacy sedan is the best new midsize sedan you can buy now for reliability. CR says the Legacy delivers an excellent combination of passenger space, fuel economy, and it's affordable. The Legacy comes with all-wheel drive for winter weather, and it's a.
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Cramming Rally Heritage Into A Commuter Chassis

The internet lit up with debate when Subaru debuted the all-new 2022 WRX this past September. Early divisions focused on its styling, especially its Outback-like plastic cladding, but also the WRX’s move to Subaru’s Global Platform shared with the Ascent, Forester and Outback. The change is aimed at streamlining production and saving costs, but some fans worried it might soften the model’s raw, rally-bred edges.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
