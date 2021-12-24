ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wishing you happiness in 'doosra' phase of your career: Tendulkar bids farewell to Harbhajan

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to spinner Harbhajan Singh as the latter has announced his retirement from all the formats of crickets on Friday. The 41-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He...

