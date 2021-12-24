Overturned truck spills gas, shuts down I-680 in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — All northbound I-680 lanes are closed in Dublin on Friday morning, just north of S. Mission Blvd.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted at 6:50 a.m. that a tank truck overturned and is leaking gasoline.

The lanes will be closed for multiple hours, CHP said, and drivers should find alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

