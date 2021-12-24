ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take-up of extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine slows ahead of Christmas

Take-up of booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine has slowed in the run-up to Christmas, though figures are still well above levels seen earlier in December, new data shows.

A total of 605,561 extra doses of vaccine were recorded in the UK on Thursday – the lowest daily figure since December 13.

It is the second day in a row the number has fallen, after hitting a record high of 968,665 on Tuesday.

The total continues to be comfortably above the daily figures for earlier in the month, however.

Between December 1 and 10 the number never topped 500,000.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly 32.3 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with more than 5.9 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 61% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

The slowdown in jabs might reflect the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Separate data published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated that 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, or around one in 35 people – the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

The start of the Christmas holidays may also be having an impact on vaccine take-up, with people busy with festive plans or away from their local area having travelled to stay with family and friends.

NHS England has said booster doses will be continue to be delivered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with around 200,000 appointments for an extra dose still available across the country over the festive period.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “The best gift you can give your loved ones this Christmas is to get vaccinated, and with many sites continuing to deliver vaccines over the festive period it has never been easier to get your first, second or booster jab – so please come forward as soon as you can and get protected against coronavirus this winter.”

newschain

Daily Covid infections surge above 100,000 in France

France has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began. Covid cases in hospital have also doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Covid 19 Vaccine#Uk#Nhs England
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19 will be 'new normal,' 1 expert says

As new variants emerge, fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 won't be uncommon, Vin Gupta, MD, said Dec. 16 on the Today show. Dr. Gupta, physician and affiliate assistant professor of health metrics sciences at Seattle-based University of Washington, said forecasts are predicting rising COVID-19 cases among both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated "well into March," noting that "this is going to be a very difficult three to four months ahead."
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
clevelandclinic.org

COVID-19 Cases Are Up But Vaccines Work – If We Take Them

One year ago today, Cleveland Clinic administered its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It was given to a nurse who takes care of hospitalized patients. Since that time, Cleveland Clinic has administered more than 350,000 doses of vaccine in Northeast Ohio alone. While many hospitals today are full of patients...
CLEVELAND, OH
WZZM 13

UPS delivers 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

One year after the first vaccine was delivered, the UPS has announced that 1 billion vaccine doses have now been delivered around the world. The announcement came Tuesday morning, touting the service's tracking technology and global network. “UPSers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19, delivering equitable access to...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in...
WORLD
nejm.org

VITT and Second Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

In March 2021, concerns were raised about an increased risk of thrombosis associated with thrombocytopenia among persons who had received their first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford–AstraZeneca) coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine. Between 5 and 30 days after vaccination, severe thrombosis developed in these patients, most of whom were previously fit and well. The thrombosis often occurred at unusual or multiple sites, in conjunction with thrombocytopenia, grossly elevated d-dimer levels, reduced fibrinogen levels,1,2 and the presence of anti–platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New data estimates 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 last week

New data has emerged showing that Covid infection levels have reached a new record high after a senior health official said findings that the Omicron variant is milder offer a “glimmer of Christmas hope”.An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The new interim data, published on Friday, also shows that around one in 35 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to December 19 – up from one in 45 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Children and COVID: New Cases Up Slightly, Vaccinations Continue to Slow

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. New COVID-19 vaccinations in children were down by almost 24% in the last week as new cases rose by just 3.5%, based on new data. That fairly low number suggests the latest case count from the...
KIDS
The Independent

UK shops facing shortages of paracetamol and turkeys ahead of Christmas

The UK is facing a shortage of paracetamol and turkeys in the run-up to Christmas, new ONS figures have revealed. Figures from the Office for National Statistics covering shelf availability of products between 17 and 20 December showed 24 per cent of frozen turkeys were not available or stock was low, while the figure was 25 per cent for paracetamol. A shortage of skilled butchers has been widely blamed by the industry in recent months for a growing risk to meat supplies over the festive season. Additionally, supply chain issues brought on by Brexit and the summer “pingdemic” have also...
The Independent

UK ‘considering fourth Covid vaccine dose’ after Israel gives green light to second booster

Health experts are in the process of deciding whether a second Covid booster, and fourth overall jab against the virus, will be offered in the UK next year. It comes after Israel became the first country to announce it would go ahead with such a move – for all people aged over 60, the clinically vulnerable and healthcare workers – closely followed by Germany. The former’s prime minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation by a government panel, saying it would help the country get through a potential wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant. Britain’s Joint Committee on...
WORLD
