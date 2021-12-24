ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Vajpayee tried to dissuade Pakistan from sponsoring cross-border terrorism, sought modus vivendi with China: Jaishankar

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Noting that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach to international relations focused on responding effectively to global changes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the late leader sought modus vivendi with China based on mutual interests and strenuously tried to dissuade...

