Sunrise Birthdays – Friday, Dec. 24

You can bring a surfing Santa home, and no need to wait until Christmas Eve. Just plan to attend a “Surfing Santa Paint Party” on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. Bring a friend and your favorite beverage and let Jaymee Weinreich guide you as you create a painting on canvas. No experience needed. You will explore wave anatomy and use brush strokes to give the wave life. Next you will create the Santa figure and learn blending, shading and making foam to bring you painting alive. All materials are provided. Jaymee has been a professional artist for over twenty-three years. She works in several mediums and is an experienced art teacher. She believes there is an artist in everyone and can’t wait to help you create!. Fee for the class is $35. Register online at the Studios website studiosofcocoabeach.org. For questions about the class call Jaymee at 321-588-3352 or email jaymeeweinreich@gmail.com.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO