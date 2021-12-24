ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

James McPake hoping Dundee can get back on track by doing double over Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNqby_0dVLuAM000

James McPake acknowledged Aberdeen’s improvement over the course of the season but is looking for a Dundee double over the Dons on Boxing Day.

Dundee’s 2-1 home win over the Pittodrie side on October 16 was their first cinch Premiership victory of the season but it was the visitors’ fifth loss in a row and extended their winless run to 10 games, heaping pressure on Stephen Glass who was strongly backed in the aftermath by chairman Dave Cormack.

The Granite City outfit rallied thereafter and their 1-0 loss to Hibernian in midweek was their first defeat in four matches, while second-bottom Dundee have lost their last four games including consecutive 1-0 defeats to Hibs and Hearts.

McPake hopes to get back on track on Sunday and he told DEETV: “As a manager I am happy that he (Glass) has turned it around.

“As a fellow manager, I would class him as young manager as well albeit he is a little bit older than me.

“It is a tough job and I am glad that he has turned it around.

“And I hope that’s not the case this weekend but you see the squad they have, the quality with the likes of Scott Brown.

“And fair play to the chairman because he stood by him when they went on that run and he came out in public and backed him and I think it is fair to say now he is maybe getting repaid.

“So do I think they are a better team than they were? I think they are now getting the results that they weren’t getting at the start of the season.

“They are still the same team, still got the same quality of players that we managed to beat here so we have to go up there with a positive attitude, that we know we can beat them.

“It is a very tough place to go, yes, we get that but we go up there with a positive attitude and hopefully with a couple of players that weren’t available last week.

“It is a tough fixture but they are all tough in this league and it is one we are looking forward to.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Glass
Person
Scott Brown
Person
James Mcpake
BBC

Funso Ojo: Fan admits assaulting Aberdeen player in Dundee Utd game

A Dundee United supporter has admitted assaulting Aberdeen player Funso Ojo during a Scottish Premiership match. Ojo became involved in a highly-publicised televised altercation with Marc Jackson, 35, after his momentum took him off the Tannadice pitch last month. Ojo received a second yellow card and was sent off. Jackson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford

Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Dundee#Boxing Day#Hibs
The Independent

St Mirren draw shows how footballing fortunes can fluctuate – Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor believes Celtic’s goalless draw at St Mirren just days after their Premier Sports Cup final triumph, demonstrated football’s fluctuations.After beating Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden Park on Sunday to claim the first piece of silverware of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, the Hoops travelled to Paisley on Wednesday night to take on a Covid-affected Saints side who had gone nine games without a win.Injuries affected the Hoops line-up as boss Postecoglou made six changes but it was still a surprise when the home side held out for a point.Celtic are now six points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers and Hoops...
SOCCER
BBC

Dundee fail in postponement request against Aberdeen over Covid issues

Dundee have had a request to postpone Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen rejected after they lost six players to Covid issues. They will travel to Pittodrie with 14 players, including three goalkeepers, after testing uncovered a positive case and five close contacts. A member of James McPake's coaching staff...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dundee have request for Aberdeen match to be postponed rejected

Dundee had a late request to postpone their cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen rejected after losing six players on Boxing Day morning. A positive test to James McPake’s injury-hit squad left the Dundee manager with 11 outfield players. A club statement read: “We can confirm that our scheduled testing...
SOCCER
The Independent

David Moyes hoping for Michail Antonio return from Covid in Boxing Day clash

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford will benefit from Chelsea clash despite defeat, Thomas Frank believes

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.The Bees’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the competition were dashed as they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to go down 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium.After two Premier League postponements for coronavirus-related reasons, however, Frank was simply happy to be back in action.“I think the game was very important for us to get up to speed,” said the Dane, whose side travel to Brighton on Boxing Day. “After six says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy