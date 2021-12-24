ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Police make arson arrest

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Cornell University Police have made an arrest in regards to a fire that took place on Dec. 23 on the university’s campus.

Paul Elsner, 43, was arrested by the Cornell University Police after a dumpster was seen to be on fire in the parking lot of the Akwe:kon building.

Elmira man arrested after allegedly taking over $3000 worth of products from Lowes in Sayre

The report came in around 1:23 p.m. on the 23, with the fire being put out quickly by the Ithaca Fire Department, the dumpster did not receive any damage. Elsner was detained shortly after at around 1:26 p.m.

Further investigation led police to discover that Elsner had started the fire, but is not affiliated with Cornell, police have no information to believe that he is connected to the other fires that have recently been reported on the campus.

Elsner was charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and was issued an appearance ticket to return to the City of Ithaca Court on January 5, 2022, he was later turned over to Tompkins County Jail where he was held on an unrelated warrant.

