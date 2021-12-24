ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Yates County Sheriff”s Office Spreads Christmas Cheer to Kids

By Lucas Day
 1 day ago
The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Friendly Motors again teamed up this year to make Christmas a little brighter for kids...

FL Radio Group

Missing Cayuga County Woman Found

A missing Cayuga County woman has been reunited with her family. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reports 71 year old Wendy Burke went missing on Christmas Eve in the Village of Meridian. She was found Christmas day and reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office says Burke suffers from dementia.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Punching Woman, Taking her Car

A domestic incident caused the arrest of a Sodus Man Christmas Eve. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Christopher Bell just before midnight, Friday. He is alleged to have punched a woman in the face, then stole her phone and drove off in her vehicle. Bell is expected in Sodus town court at a later date.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested from Stealing $8K From Woman in Her Care

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Elizabeth Scheid, 51, of Glenmark Road in the Town of Rose. Elizabeth turned herself in on Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that while Elizabeth was providing care for an elderly woman in the Town of Butler she stole money totaling $8,269.52. Elizabeth is charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny stemming from the incident. Elizabeth was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment 12/21/21 at 7:00PM. Elizabeth will appear in Butler Town court for further court proceedings at a later date and time.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Yates County, NY
Society
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Police Donate Toys to Help Make a Wonderful Life

The Cayuga Nation announced today the successful donation of $800 in toys for local children, purchased by Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown, in conjunction with the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” festival in Seneca Falls. In addition to the toys donated directly by the Nation, additional toys were collected by the Cayuga Nation Police Department over the weekend.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
