ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8lW1_0dVLtktp00
The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' top competition regulator on Friday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) broke the country's competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies.

Apple's practice of requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions of 15% to 30% on digital goods purchases has come under scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers around the world.

An investigation by the Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on whether Apple's practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019. But it was later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps, including Tinder owner Match Group Inc (MTCH.O).

"We disagree with the order issued by the ACM and have filed an appeal," Apple said in a statement. Itadded that "Apple does not have a dominant position in the market for software distribution in the Netherlands, has invested tremendous resources helping developers of dating apps reach customers and thrive on the App Store."

Reuters reported in October that the ACM had found Apple's practices anti-competitive and ordered changes, but the decision was not published until Friday.

The regulator's decision said Apple violated competition laws. It has ordered Apple to adjust the unreasonable conditions in its App Store that apply to dating-app providers.

The decision orders Apple to allow dating-apps providers to use alternative payment systems. The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply.

Apple was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement said.

"We applaud the ruling issued today by a Rotterdam Court affirming the ACM's decision that Apple's forced use of its in-app payment systems and other practices violate Dutch and EU competition law, and must be eliminated by January 15th," Match group said in an email statement.

The disclosure of Apple's regulatory setback in the Netherlands comes after the iPhone maker lost a fight in South Korea to stop a law that requires major app platform providers like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) to allow developers to use third-party payment services.

Google has indicated it will allow such payments, though it will still charge a commission on them. Apple has not commented on its plans for compliance in Korea.

Apple is facing proposed legislation in the European Union and United States that would force it to change its in-app payment policies and other business practices objected to by developers.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Anthony Deutsch, Bart Meijer in Netherlands and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competition Law#Alphabet Inc#Competition Regulator#European Union#Smart Phone#Ios#Dutch#Apple Inc#Iphone#The Netherlands#Acm#Tinder#Match Group Inc#Itadded#The App Store#A Rotterdam Court
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Big Tech split leads to demise of Internet Association

Growing tensions between Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple lie behind the death of the Internet Association (IA), the nine-year-old lobby group that was Big Tech’s voice in Washington, according to insiders and industry observers. The Washington-based group, which dubbed itself the “unified” voice of the internet industry, will...
INTERNET
The Verge

Google faces nearly $100 million fine in Russia over failure to delete banned content

A Russian court has fined Google $98 million over its failure to remove content deemed illegal in the country. The 7.2 billion rouble fine is around eight percent of Google’s revenue in Russia, Reuters reports, and comes amid a broader push within the country to exert more control over big tech companies and the content people publish on their platforms.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Does the Theranos verdict even matter?

Good morning! This Thursday, Elizabeth Holmes is the last story of 2021, omicron is wreaking havoc on Silicon Valley, and the latest advancement in COVID-19 testing might be a Yankee Candle. Happy holidays. Hey! David Pierce here, Protocol's editorial director. We made it to the end of 2021! (Though it's...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Apple Using Forced Labor to Make Its Products? Time Will Tell

Apple shareholders want to make sure that the company doesn’t use forced labor to produce its iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and other products. Is Apple using forced labor?. An investigation in May by The Information found that seven of Apple’s suppliers were linked to forced labor of a Muslim minority group in the Xinjiang region of China. Uyghurs are a mainly Muslim Turkic ethnic group that predominately live in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions of Northwest China.
BUSINESS
BBC

TikTok ousts Google to become favourite online destination

Move over Google, TikTok is the world's new most popular online destination. The viral video app gets more hits than the American search engine, according to Cloudflare, an IT security company. The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy