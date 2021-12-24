ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socastee, SC

Local mother of five overwhelmed by Christmas generosity after internet plea

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanita Davis, struggling to provide gifts for her five children...

A. Neil Ingus
1d ago

This is the south, and this is America. Despite what some people tell you all you gotta do is ask and you’ll get help. Bless you and your little babies, merry Christmas

Linda Lyon
15h ago

I'm so very happy for the children and their Xmas but sad they are growing up thinking its ok to have a gaggle of children you expect someone else to support.

Wanda Benton
1d ago

I thought parents were getting monthly checks for each child? Was I incorrect?

