Local mother of five overwhelmed by Christmas generosity after internet plea
Shanita Davis, struggling to provide gifts for her five children...www.myrtlebeachonline.com
Shanita Davis, struggling to provide gifts for her five children...www.myrtlebeachonline.com
This is the south, and this is America. Despite what some people tell you all you gotta do is ask and you’ll get help. Bless you and your little babies, merry Christmas
I'm so very happy for the children and their Xmas but sad they are growing up thinking its ok to have a gaggle of children you expect someone else to support.
I thought parents were getting monthly checks for each child? Was I incorrect?
Comments / 19