Tool Storage & Workbenches at Lowe's: + free shipping w/ $45

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now...

www.moneytalksnews.com

People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

Kohl's Mystery Coupon worth up to 40% off, $10 Kohl's Cash, free shipping at $35!

* This post contains affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's is offering a new Mystery Coupon worth up to 40% off on Dec. 12-13, as well as $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend and a Dashing Deal Days sale! You'll find 50% off deals on toys, fleece, men's holiday sweaters, children's pajamas, gifts, jewelry and a free shipping promo!
SHOPPING
Quad Cities Onlines

Ask Brad: Stores With Fast, Free Shipping

Here are a handful of stores that will ship your order quickly and for free (or with an affordable minimum purchase). If you’re comparing to Amazon, just take the order minimums into account when deciding which is the better deal. And if you’re already paying for a Prime membership, keep that in mind as well!
SHOPPING
CNET

We found Black Friday-style kitchen deals at Walmart right now

The lead-up to Christmas doesn't always bring about the biggest sales or deals since retailers assume you'll panic-buy at just at about any price. Not so at Walmart right now where we've found some Black Friday-style deals, particularly on home and kitchen gear. We're talking record-low or near-record-low pricing on blenders, air fryers, ice cream makers and food storage.
SHOPPING
WRAL News

Registration for Lowe's free monthly craft kit for kids is open NOW!

Registration for the free January Lowe's take-home craft kit for kids is open now, as of Dec. 12! Don't wait too long to register because these fill up fast!. The January craft is a Time Capsule in honor of the new year. It will be available to pick up at the customer service desk on Saturday, January 8th or Sunday, January 9th to those who have pre-registered.
KIDS
Lifestyle
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

$199 w/ free power tool

Given the free power tools are worth up to $199 alone, this is a total savings of $199 at the very least, with most stores charging $229 or more for just the 20V Max Starter Kit. Buy Now at Lowe's Features two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate includes soft bag Model: DCB205-2CK UPC: 885911495400.
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

Keds Year-End Clearance: Up to 50% off + extra 20% off

Stack an extra 20% off on nearly 200 women's styles via coupon code "PLUS20". Shop Now at Keds. Here are some simple tips that only take minutes, but could save you thousands. Could You Give Up These 7 Expenses to Save Thousands of Dollars a Year?
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Forever 21 Sale: 30% off

Take an additional 30% off already discounted apparel with coupon code "EXTRA30". Shop Now at Forever 21 Tips Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Cole Haan Winter Sale Member Early Access: 30% off

Apply coupon code "EXTRA" to save an extra 30% off already discounted styles. Shop Now at Cole Haan Tips This offer is valid for Above & Beyond Members only. (It's free to join.) Members also bag free shipping.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$5 w/ Boot Purchase

Apply coupon code "WARMUP" for a savings of $15 off the list price. Shop Now at Sperry Tips Search "SPM13851-600" for socks or "SPW13893-600" for booties (pictured) and add to cart with boot selection to receive discount.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Holiday Decor at Ace Hardware: Save on over 50 items

Save on table top decorations from $12, Christmas lights from $14, garlands from $25, Christmas trees from $40, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips Pictured is the Gemmy Airdorable Star Wars The Child Table Top Decoration for $11.99 (most sellers charge $30+).
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

Great Gap Sale: Extra 60% off sale styles

Get an extra 60% off markdown styles with coupon code "GREAT" for a total savings of up to 70% off. Plus, get 30% off regular-price items via code "ADDON". Shop Now at Gap Tips Shipping is free for Gap Good Rewards members on orders over $50. (It's free to signup.)
SHOPPING
BGR.com

These Instant Pot deals at Amazon aren’t going to last forever

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today The market for kitchen accessories grows exponentially each year. You’ll hear about hot new gadgets you can use to give you the best version of a certain food. For example, we highlighted great meat thermometers this week to help you cook meat and fish perfectly. That’s just one example of kitchen accessories that can help you cook more efficiently and thoroughly. Instant Pots are another option and the Instant Pot deals at Amazon right now are really awesome. These Instant Pot deals that we’re seeing aren’t always expected, as certain...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

This Macy’s Sale Has Everything You Need to Upgrade Your Kitchen for the New Year

Sure, Santa’s sleigh is back at the North Pole, but Macy’s isn’t ready to stash the holiday savings away with last year’s ornaments just yet. The department store just launched its After-Christmas Sale, an event loaded with deals on everything you need to refresh your kitchen in the new year, from appliances to cookware to storage solutions. Plus, if you use code JOY at checkout, you can score up to an additional 20 percent off of select items. Leave it to Macy’s to keep us feeling the holiday spirit long after Dec. 25!
SHOPPING

