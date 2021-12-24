Tool Storage & Workbenches at Lowe's: + free shipping w/ $45

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO