Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

So many of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals have lingered around until now. For example, you can get the best-selling Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Fitbits start at just $69.95. You’ll also find Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows on sale for an all-time low of $15 each. They’re so good, they have more than 111,000 5-star reviews! Now that it’s Christmas Eve, however, so many of these best-selling deals are coming to an end.

In other words, it’s your very last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.

In addition to the hot deals mentioned above, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.

That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each

are on sale for just $15 each Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99

have RARE discounts with You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad at an all-time low price today

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95 instead of $150

Or, get the Ninja DZ201 Foodi air fryer with dual frying basets for $149.99 instead of $180

See all of Amazon’s awesome Christmas 2021 deals right here!

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again

instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are on sale at new all-time low prices starting at $349!

starting at $349! The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are now sold out

FREE MONEY: Buy a $100 Apple gift card with promo code APPLEDIGITAL, get a $10 Amazon creditSend the digital gift card to your own email address and the $10 credit is free!

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale

You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!

Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever

Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON : Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 , get $10 free!

: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code , get $10 free! First-time gift card buyers only — details here

MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload

Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload First-time reloaders only — details here

Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!

See the terms and conditions right here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

with coupon code Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!

when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)! Eligibility details are right here

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.

