Friday's deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals have lingered around until now. For example, you can get the best-selling Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Fitbits start at just $69.95. You’ll also find Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows on sale for an all-time low of $15 each. They’re so good, they have more than 111,000 5-star reviews! Now that it’s Christmas Eve, however, so many of these best-selling deals are coming to an end.

In other words, it’s your very last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.

In addition to the hot deals mentioned above, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.

That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

  • See all of Amazon’s awesome Christmas 2021 deals right here!

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

  • FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
  • First-time gift card buyers only — details here
  • MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
  • First-time reloaders only — details here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

  • Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!
  • Eligibility details are right here

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Verge

Alexa is nagging you more because Amazon knows you don’t care about its new features

If you regularly use an Alexa device, you’ve probably been upsold by Amazon’s assistant at some point. Ask Alexa to carry out some basic task like setting a timer, and it will finish its response with a cheery “By the way, did you know I could [insert feature you’ve never heard of here].” As highlighted in a recent report from Bloomberg, this is because Amazon knows that users aren’t really getting stuck into the full range of Alexa’s capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on UGGs

Cyber Monday is here and with winter is headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your boot shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

16 Best Amazon Prime Perks for the Holidays 2021

With supply-chain worries hanging over holiday shopping in 2021, Amazon’s free one-day(ish) shipping is potential gold for procrastinating gift-givers. There's no retailer more efficient at delivering goods fast and free than the world's biggest online retailer, Amazon. Free shipping is the most popular and valuable perk of Amazon Prime membership ($119/year). But it's not the only Prime benefit you should be taking advantage of. Consider these 16 ways to get the most out of your Prime Membership this holiday season.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechSpot

Amazon has a serious Alexa user retention issue

The big picture: Amazon has done remarkably well in building, marketing and selling Alexa voice-powered hardware devices during year-end holiday seasons. Like clockwork, the e-commerce giant routinely touts that its own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, are top sellers. We have no reason to doubt Amazon’s sales claims, but that’s apparently only half of the story.
MUSIC
CNET

Last call: 12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And pickup and express delivery options are still available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Keep in mind that the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that certain options will no longer be available for pickup or delivery. Be sure to order by Dec 24 at 1 p.m. local time and select express delivery at checkout.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Shop Best Buy’s huge flash sale and get deals on home gyms, TVs and more

Missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, you can still access some of the best deals of the year. Best Buy (otherwise known as the supreme retailer for all things tech) is hosting a 24-hour flash sale that ends tomorrow, Dec. 16. And truthfully, the deals are just as good as Cyber Week.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

The 62 best end-of-year sales available right now—shop Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's the last week before Christmas and the perfect time to finish up all your holiday shopping. If you still have gifts to buy, we've got you covered with all of the best end-of-year sales available right now. From can't-miss savings on home goods and kitchen gadgets to unbelievable markdowns on smart tech and style pieces, there are plenty of deep discounts you can scoop at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more right now.
SHOPPING
