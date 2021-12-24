ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Another Penn State safety is back for 2022 season; Lions signee named Polynesian Bowl All-Star: Newsstand

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtVrB_0dVLsT5p00
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) and cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) tackle Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) after a catch and run during the Auburn Tigers versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on September 18, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State learned that another safety will return for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The Lions also saw a signee be picked for the Polynesian Bowl.

Those two stories lead the Christmas Eve edition of the Blue-White Illustrated daily newsstand. Here are the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football on Dec. 24.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the news about Jonathan Sutherland.

The Penn State safety shared on social media Thursday night that he is returning for the 2022 season. It will be his sixth season in blue and white. Sutherland follows the lead of Ji’Ayir Brown, who announced that he will be coming back to Penn State for another year earlier this week, as well.

“After careful thought and consideration with my loved once and coaches, I will be using my extra year of eligibility to return for my 6th season at Penn State,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my teammate, coaches,. and family for the sacrifices they have .made for me over the years.

“The memories I have made with my teammates and throughout my time here will last a lifetime. I look forward to making more. My work here Isn’t done, and I look forward to seeing everyone next season.”

Moving on, Penn State signee and Jacksonville, Fla., corner Cam Miller has been picked as a 2022 Polynesian Bowl all-star. The game will be played in Hawaii on Jan. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network will televise it.

Finally, for this section, longtime Penn State women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose announced his retirement on Thursday. His career accomplishments list could fill multiple CVS-length receipts. The Lions have now started a national search for his replacement.

Give the gift of Blue-White Illustrated and On3 during the holiday season!

Headlines of the day

Good News for Penn State’s Defense: Wogenrich, SI

Recruiting: Class of 2023 wish list on offense: Snyder, BWI

Russ Rose Retires After 43 Years as Penn State Women’s Volleyball Coach: DiSanto, Statecollege.com

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland to return to Lions in 2022; what’s the impact of his decision?: Pickel, BWI

Giants’ Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch: ‘I got to go out there and control what I can control’: The Associated Press

Excited by progress, Lions now ‘needs’ KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Bauer, BWI

Penn State Football: position grades for the defensive backs: Victory Bell Rings

Penn State defensive end target Cameron Lenhardt discusses Manny Diaz hire, schools he wants to visit: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“I spoke with Coach [James] Franklin the other day,” Lenhardt said. “He was telling me that now’s the time that they’re going to start coming after me hard. It’s 2023 time now, so they’re planning to step it up.”

–IMG Academy four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt to BWI about how PSU is recruiting him.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland to return to Lions in 2022; what’s the impact of his decision?

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland will return to the Lions for the 2022 season. The ace special teamer and veteran defender announced the news on Thursday night. “After careful thought and consideration with my loved once and coaches, I will be using my extra year of eligibility to return for my 6th season at Penn State. I want to thank my teammate, coaches,. and family for the sacrifices they have .made for me over the years.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Rose
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#College Football#Polynesian#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Romans#Cbs Sports Network
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gator Bowl Replacement Announcement

Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies. Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft arrested for marijuana possession

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, one of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, was recently arrested for marijuana possession on Dec. 18, 2021. He was arrested for less than two ounces, according to Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds. The NFL recently relaxed its policies on...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy