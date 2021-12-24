Another Penn State safety is back for 2022 season; Lions signee named Polynesian Bowl All-Star: Newsstand

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) and cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) tackle Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) after a catch and run during the Auburn Tigers versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on September 18, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State learned that another safety will return for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The Lions also saw a signee be picked for the Polynesian Bowl.

Those two stories lead the Christmas Eve edition of the Blue-White Illustrated daily newsstand. Here are the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football on Dec. 24.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the news about Jonathan Sutherland.

The Penn State safety shared on social media Thursday night that he is returning for the 2022 season. It will be his sixth season in blue and white. Sutherland follows the lead of Ji’Ayir Brown, who announced that he will be coming back to Penn State for another year earlier this week, as well.

“After careful thought and consideration with my loved once and coaches, I will be using my extra year of eligibility to return for my 6th season at Penn State,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my teammate, coaches,. and family for the sacrifices they have .made for me over the years.

“The memories I have made with my teammates and throughout my time here will last a lifetime. I look forward to making more. My work here Isn’t done, and I look forward to seeing everyone next season.”

Moving on, Penn State signee and Jacksonville, Fla., corner Cam Miller has been picked as a 2022 Polynesian Bowl all-star. The game will be played in Hawaii on Jan. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network will televise it.

Finally, for this section, longtime Penn State women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose announced his retirement on Thursday. His career accomplishments list could fill multiple CVS-length receipts. The Lions have now started a national search for his replacement.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I spoke with Coach [James] Franklin the other day,” Lenhardt said. “He was telling me that now’s the time that they’re going to start coming after me hard. It’s 2023 time now, so they’re planning to step it up.”

–IMG Academy four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt to BWI about how PSU is recruiting him.