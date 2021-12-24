NASA to launch largest, most powerful telescope

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare to see the universe like never before!

NASA and its partners are launching their biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built: The James Webb Space Telescope on Friday.

Dr. Charles Beichman, the Executive Director of the NASA Exo-Planet Science Institute at Cal-Tech, shared more about this historic Christmas Eve mission.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.