NASA to launch largest, most powerful telescope

By Kohr Harlan
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare to see the universe like never before!

NASA and its partners are launching their biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built: The James Webb Space Telescope on Friday.

Dr. Charles Beichman, the Executive Director of the NASA Exo-Planet Science Institute at Cal-Tech, shared more about this historic Christmas Eve mission.

