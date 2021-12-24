Woman dies after Washington safety Deshazor Everett crashes car in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed his car Thursday night in Northern Virginia.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Everett was hospitalized for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. when Everett was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R went off the right side of the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett’s passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, of Las Vegas, later died after being taken to the hospital.

No other details in the case are currently available, but the crash is still under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the crash Friday morning about the crash. Everett’s been with Washington since 2015 and plays safety and special teams.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.