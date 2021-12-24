ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Woman dies after Washington safety Deshazor Everett crashes car in Loudoun County

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b73S1_0dVLrtoO00

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed his car Thursday night in Northern Virginia.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Everett was hospitalized for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. when Everett was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R  went off the right side of the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett’s passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, of Las Vegas, later died after being taken to the hospital.

No other details in the case are currently available, but the crash is still under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement on the crash Friday morning about the crash. Everett’s been with Washington since 2015 and plays safety and special teams.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Nissan
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy