Is the Post Office open today? Operating hours explained for Christmas and New Year’s

Christmas is tomorrow, but some last minute shoppers may still need to send off a gift or two for whatever reason.

In order to do that, you’ll probably need to visit the Post Office.

If you forgot to send that gift and Christmas Eve is already here, will you still have time?

Post Office hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Post Offices in the United States are all closed on Christmas Day.

For Christmas Eve, hours may vary depending on location.

Some Post Offices may accommodate their customers with longer hours, while others might be closing early to let their employees enjoy the holiday as soon as possible.

You can contact your local Post Office if you’re curious and inquire what their hours are. You can find more information on United States Post Offices here.

Post Office hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Post Offices will all be closed on New Year’s Day.

There will be no regular mail during the holiday, but Priority Mail Express will still be delivered.

When the holiday ends, USPS will return to regular hours.

What if my Post Office is closed and I need to mail something?

While most places have limited hours on Christmas Eve, FedEx will remain open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, FedEx offices will remain closed.

UPS will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Amazon delivery will not be operating on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

