ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is the Post Office open today? Operating hours explained for Christmas and New Year’s

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycsO4_0dVLrqAD00

Christmas is tomorrow, but some last minute shoppers may still need to send off a gift or two for whatever reason.

In order to do that, you’ll probably need to visit the Post Office.

If you forgot to send that gift and Christmas Eve is already here, will you still have time?

Post Office hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Post Offices in the United States are all closed on Christmas Day.

For Christmas Eve, hours may vary depending on location.

Some Post Offices may accommodate their customers with longer hours, while others might be closing early to let their employees enjoy the holiday as soon as possible.

You can contact your local Post Office if you’re curious and inquire what their hours are. You can find more information on United States Post Offices here.

Post Office hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Post Offices will all be closed on New Year’s Day.

There will be no regular mail during the holiday, but Priority Mail Express will still be delivered.

When the holiday ends, USPS will return to regular hours.

What if my Post Office is closed and I need to mail something?

While most places have limited hours on Christmas Eve, FedEx will remain open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, FedEx offices will remain closed.

UPS will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Amazon delivery will not be operating on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Popculture

Christmas Day 2021: What's Open and Closed on December 25

The holidays are here, but that doesn't mean that life is coming to a standstill. As Santa gets hard to work delivering presents across the globe, not even the federal holiday will keep some stores and restaurants from remaining open on Christmas Day 2021, with a few locations opening to keep the lights on for those who may need to pick up a last-minute present or a forgotten ingredient for those Christmas Day feasts on Saturday, Dec. 25.
FESTIVAL
NJ.com

What time does Walmart close today on Christmas Eve 2021?

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals or shopping for food at discount prices, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021)?. What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve 2021?. Walmart closes...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Office Hours#Mail Delivery#The Post Office#Some Post Offices#Day Post Offices#Priority Mail Express#Amazon#Fingerlakes1 Com App
NBC New York

Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

Whether doing some last-minute shopping or grabbing food to prepare for holiday parties, you may need to run out to the stores this Christmas Eve. A number of major retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, though many for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day. Here's a general list...
RETAIL
FanSided

Is Kroger open on Christmas Day 2021? (Kroger holiday hours)

Christmas Eve has officially arrived and chances are, if you’re like me, you might be wondering whether any of your favorite go-to destinations are closed for the holidays. The holidays are often crazy times and it can be hard to keep track of which stores and restaurants are open during the holidays and which are closing their doors as they give their employees the day off to enjoy with their loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
FanSided

Christmas Eve hours: Is Chipotle open or closed?

Chipotle is one of the United States’ most preferred fast-food restaurants. It locally sources its ingredients and serves bountiful portions at a fair price while escaping the need for things to be deep-fried and fatty. It’s a heck of a place to get a pretty decent burrito (or taco) with mostly healthy ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
San Angelo LIVE!

City Offices Release Closure Schedule for Christmas & New Year's

SAN ANGELO – City of San Angelo offices will be closed during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. Here is the schedule of departments and closing times:. Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. See more information on the holiday schedule below.
SAN ANGELO, TX
wgnsradio.com

Christmas and New Years Hours for City of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) In observance of the Christmas holidays, most City of Murfreesboro offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021. In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Murfreesboro offices and some recreational facilities will also be closed New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox7austin.com

USPS extending post office, retail hours for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service wants to make the holidays easier for customers this year by extending hours at post offices across the nation. Select postal facilities will be providing full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance, as well as extending their hours in the Texas 3 District.
AUSTIN, TX
13 WHAM

USPS workers want residents to know about its new holiday hours

The U.S. Postal Service estimates carriers will make more than 13 billion deliveries this holiday season and to keep up with demand, they're changing hours and adding Sundays. Though some postal workers are afraid the changes could put them in a tense situation. "On the days I’m not on a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

What are Starbucks’ hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Starbucks Christmas opening hours are a must-know for those looking for a boost of energy for last-minute gift wrapping or a sweet treat to sip under the tree.Lucky for you and your coffee cravings, Starbucks operates with very customer-friendly hours over this Christmas season.Here’s what to know when the desire for peppermint latte comes on strong:Christmas Eve – openStarbucks locations around the US are open on Christmas Eve, although some may have shorter hours than usual to give workers more time with their families.Check the details on your local shop here.Christmas Day – varies by locationMany Starbucks locations will be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

These stores are open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Maybe you just realized that amid the holiday insanity you forgot to get a present for Aunt Enid. Perhaps you somehow don’t have a key ingredient for Christmas dinner. Or maybe you just want to get away from the family for a bit. Whatever the reason, you’re in a bind.
RETAIL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy