Stream Kris Jenner’s Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’

By Bethy Squires
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus to the foyer. Kris Jenner has a little surprise for you. Bringing all the musical chops from the iconic “I Love My Friends,” Kris Jenner has again blessed us with a novelty single....

