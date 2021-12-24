Trevor Lawrence swats down question on Jaguars coaching search

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

This season has been far from smooth for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the year along with first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer. But Meyer has now been fired and Lawrence has struggled, leaving more questions than answers moving forward. As the Jaguars begin another coaching search, Lawrence only wants to focus on finishing out the year strong on the field.

Earlier in the week, Lawrence was asked about his preferences in a coach as the Jaguars begin their search. Lawrence sidestepped the question.

“I mean, honestly, I really don’t want to get into all of that right now,” Lawrence said via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Really, I’m just focused on finishing this season strong, like I’ve said the last couple weeks. Building some momentum with the guys here, with the people that we have in place. And just going and being out best every week. And we’ll see where that puts us at the end of the year. And obviously it’s a big offseason so, you know, there’s a lot of questions to be answered. But right now I just want to focus on being my best and helping this team be our best.”

The Jaguars are 2-12 this season. Jacksonville fired Meyer last week after a plethora of distractions on and off the field piled up over recent weeks. The Jaguars have three games remaining on the season: At the New York Jets, at the New England Patriots, and at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

A coaching search is yet another Jaguars hiccup during Lawrence’s rookie year

Lawrence was selected first overall in the most recent NFL Draft out of Clemson. He is the Jaguars’ face of the franchise and is hoping to help a struggling team turn things around. As a rookie, Lawrence has completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,945 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 55 rushing attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

While Lawrence has struggled this season, he isn’t the only person to blame on the Jaguars’ offense. After being fired, Urban Meyer reiterated his confidence in Lawrence moving forward in the NFL, also acknowledging the injuries and struggles the team had around him.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys – (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative.

“I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”