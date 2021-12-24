ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trevor Lawrence swats down question on Jaguars coaching search

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpvfY_0dVLrc3H00
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

This season has been far from smooth for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the year along with first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer. But Meyer has now been fired and Lawrence has struggled, leaving more questions than answers moving forward. As the Jaguars begin another coaching search, Lawrence only wants to focus on finishing out the year strong on the field.

Earlier in the week, Lawrence was asked about his preferences in a coach as the Jaguars begin their search. Lawrence sidestepped the question.

“I mean, honestly, I really don’t want to get into all of that right now,” Lawrence said via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Really, I’m just focused on finishing this season strong, like I’ve said the last couple weeks. Building some momentum with the guys here, with the people that we have in place. And just going and being out best every week. And we’ll see where that puts us at the end of the year. And obviously it’s a big offseason so, you know, there’s a lot of questions to be answered. But right now I just want to focus on being my best and helping this team be our best.”

The Jaguars are 2-12 this season. Jacksonville fired Meyer last week after a plethora of distractions on and off the field piled up over recent weeks. The Jaguars have three games remaining on the season: At the New York Jets, at the New England Patriots, and at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

A coaching search is yet another Jaguars hiccup during Lawrence’s rookie year

Lawrence was selected first overall in the most recent NFL Draft out of Clemson. He is the Jaguars’ face of the franchise and is hoping to help a struggling team turn things around. As a rookie, Lawrence has completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,945 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 55 rushing attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

While Lawrence has struggled this season, he isn’t the only person to blame on the Jaguars’ offense. After being fired, Urban Meyer reiterated his confidence in Lawrence moving forward in the NFL, also acknowledging the injuries and struggles the team had around him.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said. “He’s 22 years old, thrust into a place that lost 15 straight games. He had some devastating injuries to his offensive skill guys – (DJ) Chark went down and (Travis) Etienne, then (Jamal) Agnew and then our TE Dan Arnold. Those are our fast guys. And we had enough (talent), I’m not blaming that, but we had to be more creative.

“I just think we could’ve done better. But there is zero doubt Trevor is going to be a great NFL quarterback.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson meeting highlight of Sunday's Jaguars-Jets game

In April, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the top two picks selected in the NFL draft. Now, going into the 15th week of their first NFL season, Lawrence and Wilson have experienced their share of growing pains. Both have found out that NFL defenses are quicker, windows close quicker and the pass-rush pressure is ferocious than anything they experienced in college.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Rookie Report Card: Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne

We cover a pair of Jacksonville first-rounders in this week's edition. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
NJ.com

NFL Week 16 picks: Predictions for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets | No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence vs. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson

For only the fourth time in NFL history, starting rookie quarterbacks who were the top two selections in the same draft class will meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) travel to the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and No. 1 Trevor Lawrence become the first to square off since Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015.
NFL
Newsday

Zach Wilson not trying to compete with Trevor Lawrence

Zach Wilson started hearing about Trevor Lawrence when he was in high school, and he’s been impressed with how Lawrence has handled himself under a far brighter spotlight. "He’s had a different journey from me, for sure," Wilson said. "It’s tough to obviously come from nothing in my situation. I think it’s almost harder to come from a situation where no matter where you’ve been, people have labeled you as the best.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Wilson looking forward to first matchup with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will forever be linked as the first two picks — and quarterbacks — taken in the 2022 NFL draft. Lawrence was thought to be as close to a sure-fire star as any draft prospect can get after a dominant career at Clemson that included a national championship. Wilson possessed all of the raw traits to be successful at the next level, but still had plenty of developing to do. Both have struggled in their rookie seasons, though, combining to throw more interceptions than touchdown passes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson gets brutally honest on being pitted against Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jets-Jaguars

The 2021 NFL Draft was headlined by two very different quarterback prospects in Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence and New York Jets’ Zach Wilson. Lawrence has been seen as a generational talent long before his NFL debut and has been a name familiar to even casual football fans for years now. Wilson wasn’t as heralded before joining the Jets, rising from a relative unknown status to become a sought-after prospect from BYU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#American Football#Pro Football Talk#The New England Patriots#Clemson
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson: Jets vs. Jaguars More Important Than Him vs. Trevor Lawrence

It's been Zach Wilson vs. the NFL for a while now. It was Zach vs. Sam Darnold on opening day. And the Zach and Mac Show, Wilson vs. fellow first-rounder Mac Jones and the Patriots — twice. And Zach vs. the injury bug, with Wilson finally getting the upper hand on his knee issue and returning to action after four weeks.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy