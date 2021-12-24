KSR caller Rose and her husband Chubb are the inspiration behind a new Bluegrass love song

Longtime Kentucky Sports Radio listeners remember Rose Lykins of Caney Creek in West Liberty, Kentucky. Rose was a frequent caller in the show’s early days and one of KSR’s all-time favorites. She called into the show often to share her thoughts on the Wildcats and her passion for Kentucky sports, plus whatever was new in her life with her husband, Chubb. Both were regulars at KSR remote shows anywhere around Eastern Kentucky.

When the tornado hit West Liberty in March of 2012, Rose and Chubb helped rally our relief efforts and the show that raised money for the area. It was at that fundraiser where I met Rose in-person for the first time, and the first of many times she brought a jar of her homemade moonshine for the KSR crew to take home for the weekend. Lots of people remember Rose for her jarred gifts, others for her homemade cherry pie.

Sadly, Rose passed away on December 16, 2018, leaving behind Chubb and thousands of fans around the Bluegrass, most of whom never met her. We miss her dearly on the show, but we’re excited to share with you that her memory is still alive in the form of a new Bluegrass song.

The Wooks – “Flyin’ High”

A day after the three-year anniversary of Rose’s passing last week, The Wooks released the video for “Flyin’ High,” a new song off their upcoming album of the same name. “Flyin’ High” tells the love stories of two different couples from West Liberty, one of which is—you guessed it–Rose and Chubb. Guitarist CJ Cain has known Chubb his entire life through family ties to West Liberty and he saw their relationship as one worth emulating, so much so that The Wooks sing about the couple in the new single.

The story of Chubb and Rose begins around the 1:50 mark in the song. The animated video includes a brief KSR cameo that I’m honored to be a part of.

“Now a jar of shine and cherry pie, will make you think of Rose; hollering out the window and talkin’ on the radio.”

Give it a listen and learn more about The Wooks and their upcoming album at The Wooks’ official website. The “Flyin’ High” single can be found on iTunes now.