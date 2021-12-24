Possible fossil spiral arms in our Milky Way

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO