Scientists find water in Mars’ Grand Canyon

Earth & Sky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s Grand Canyon is one of the most famous geological features on Earth. Water once rushed through it, creating the massive deep canyon system we see today. Now, a satellite has found evidence for water in Mars’ own version of the Grand Canyon, scientists announced on December 12, 2021. The joint...

earthsky.org

#Grand Canyon#Water Ice#Water Molecules#European#Exomars#Icarus#Earthsky#Candor Chaos
