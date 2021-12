The rave and craving for NFT are becoming increasingly massive globally, especially among top-tier companies. Notably, Tech Mahindra is set to launch its marketplace, so MG and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) are also preparing to announce their desire to auction their collectibles. Tech Mahindra is an India-based multinational information technology company worth $13.2B and has its headquarters in Pune. The company was founded in 1986, and Forbes listed it in February 2021 as one of the top 50 Blockchain companies in the world.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO